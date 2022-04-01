Power consumption grows steadily at 4.6% to 126.12 billion units in March

-
ALSO READ
Power consumption grows 2.6% to 112.67 billion units in January
Demand for fuel and power grows but at a slower pace in September
Capex set to cross pre-Covid levels; household expenditure, consumption lag
Consumption funds likely to pick up pace as economy recovers
India's fuel consumption shows almost no growth in December 2021
-
India's power consumption has grown steadily at 4.6 per cent year-on-year in March to 126.12 billion units (BU), showing the impact of early onset of summers and easing of lockdown restrictions by states.
Power consumption in March 2021 was 120.63 BU, higher than 98.95 BU in the same month of 2020, as per the power ministry data.
Power consumption in February grew by 4.6 per cent to 108.03 BU, compared to 103.25 BU in February 2021, as per power ministry data.
According to the data, peak power demand met or highest supply in a day rose to 199.29 GW in the month under review, compared to 170.16 GW in March 2020 and 185.89 GW in March 2021.
Experts are of the view that the power consumption growth remained steady in March due easing of local restrictions imposed by states to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus coupled with early onset of summers. The local restriction had affected industrial and commercial demand, the experts said.
The third wave of the pandemic hit the country in January 2022, which forced many states to impose local restrictions like night and weekend curfews. They have also taken measures like banning dining in bars and restaurants. These restrictions were eased gradually by the states.
The experts opined that the power demand and consumption would show a robust growth in the coming months as the states have almost lifted all local restrictions after a decline in the positivity rate.
Going ahead, power consumption would surge with increased industrial and commercial activities after the easing of lockdown restrictions and due to the longer spell of summers in the coming months, according to experts.
Power consumption grew 1.8 per cent in January 2022 to 111.80 BU from 109.76 BU in the year-ago period.
It had grown by 3.3 per cent in December 2021 to 109.17 BU from 105.62 BU a year ago. In November 2021, power consumption increased 2.5 per cent to 99.32 BU from 96.88 BU in the year-ago month.
Various states had imposed lockdown restrictions after the second wave of the pandemic in April 2021, which affected the recovery in commercial and industrial power demand. Curbs were gradually lifted as the number of COVID cases fell.
Power consumption witnessed a 6.6 per cent year-on-year growth in May 2021 at 108.80 BU, from 102.08 BU in the same month of 2020.
In June 2021, it grew nearly 9 per cent to 114.48 BU compared to 105.08 BU in the same month of 2020.
In July 2021, it rose to 123.72 BU from 112.14 BU in the year-ago period, while in August, power consumption surged by over 17 per cent to 127.88 BU against 109.21 BU in the same month a year back.
Power consumption in September 2021 remained flat at 112.43 BU, mainly due to the delayed monsoon. In October 2021, power consumption grew at 3.3 per cent to 112.79 BU from 109.17 BU in the same month of 2020.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU