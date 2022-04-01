JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

India an important trade and strategic partner: US Trade Representative

Cyclical downturns lead Surat textile industry to stitch export dreams
Business Standard

India's electricity output in March grows at fastest pace in 3 months

India's electricity generation rose 5.99% in March from the corresponding period last year, for its fastest pace of growth in three months, government data showed.

Topics
electricity | electricity duty hike

Reuters  |  CHENNAI 

“Power grids are getting increasingly vulnerable because of digitalization and the use of more smart applications,” said Daine Loh, a Singapore-based power and renewables analyst at Fitch Solutions
India's electricity generation rose 5.99% in March from the corresponding period last year.

CHENNAI (Reuters) - India's electricity generation rose 5.99% in March from the corresponding period last year, for its fastest pace of growth in three months, government data showed.

A surge in power demand led to an acute power shortage in March, the worst since a crippling coal shortage in October, forcing India to cut supplies to the non-power sector and mothball plans for some fuel auctions.

 

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, April 01 2022. 12:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU