India's electricity output in March grows at fastest pace in 3 months

CHENNAI (Reuters) - India's electricity generation rose 5.99% in March from the corresponding period last year, for its fastest pace of growth in three months, government data showed.
A surge in power demand led to an acute power shortage in March, the worst since a crippling coal shortage in October, forcing India to cut supplies to the non-power sector and mothball plans for some fuel auctions.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
