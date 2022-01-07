Household consumption still below pre-Covid levels, advance estimates show

As per the gross domestic product (GDP) advance estimates, government expenditure and overall investment for 2021-22 are projected to cross the pre-pandemic levels of 2019-20. However, household expenditure and still haven’t recovered to pre-pandemic levels, data by the National Statistical Office showed on Friday. In absolute terms, real gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) is projected at Rs 48.5 trillion for 2021-22, compared with provisional estimates of Rs 42.2 trillion in 2020-21 and Rs 47.3 trillion in 2019-20. Government final expenditure (GFCE) is expected to come in at Rs 17.1 trillion for 2021-22, compared with PE of Rs 15.9 trillion in 2020-21 and Rs 15.4 trillion in 2019-20. However, Private Final Consumption Expenditure, a proxy for household spending and consumption, is projected at Rs 80.8 trillion for 2021-22, compared with Rs 75.6 trillion for 2020-21 and Rs 83.2 for 2019-20. This indicates that in spite of strong recovery in 2021-22 from the contraction last fiscal year, consumption recovery among the populace is still not broad-based.

