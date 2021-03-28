Power tariff in Odisha to increase by 30 paise per unit from April 4

The Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) on Saturday approved the Annual Revenue Requirement and Tariff Order for the financial year 2021-22 and the new tariff will be effective from April 4.

As per the letter issued by the OERC, there has been a minimal rise of 30 paise per KWH/kVAh in energy charge for the category of consumer other than BPL, irrigation. The prescribed hike amounts to a 5.60 per cent rise in overall retail supply tariff.

"Now the tariff will be Rs 3 per unit for the first 50 units, Rs 4.80 per unit for consumption above 50 units up to 200 units, if consumers use the electricity between 200 to 400 units, they will have to pay Rs 5.80 per unit, on the consumption of more then 400 units, they will have to pay Rs 6.20 per unit," it said. "It is also mentioned that a two per cent rebate over and above normal rebate shall be allowed on the bill to the LT domestic and single-phase general-purpose category of consumers who pay through digital means, this rebate shall be applicable on the current month bill if paid in full."

An amount of 2 per cent shall be allowed to all pre-paid consumes on the pre-paid amount.

The rural LT domestic consumers shall get 5 paise per unit rebate in addition to existing prompt payment rebate who draw their poser through the correct meter and pay the bill in time.

There is a rise of 3 per cent per unit in transmission tariff raising in ti 28 paise per unit from 25 paise per unit.

