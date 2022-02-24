Pralhad Joshi urges CIL to achieve production targets for FY22, FY23

-
ALSO READ
Ensure 18 days' coal stock with thermal power plants: Pralhad Joshi to CIL
Pralhad Joshi discusses environmental compliance of coal, lignite companies
Dependence on import to meet thermal coal demand sharply reduced: Joshi
Pralhad Joshi, Tomar likely to visit Gujarat today as BJP central observers
States need to expedite auction of mines, says Union minister Pralhad Joshi
-
Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi has urged state-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) to achieve production targets for the current as well as next financial year.
Joshi said that together with introduction of latest IT-enabled technologies and overall approach towards implementing the same in a sustained and efficient manner is the key to further enhancing coal production and supply.
He complimented CIL for successfully overcoming the recent challenges by ensuring sustained coal supply to the nation, the coal ministry said in a statement.
The minister "urged CIL to attain coal production targets set for this and next fiscal," it added.
Coal India, which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output, has a production target of 670 million tonnes for the 2021-22 financial year.
On Wednesday, Joshi inaugurated the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system of CIL and emphasised on the unique advantages of the ERP system.
He said that the primary objective of the project is to position CIL as a global player in the energy sector.
The minister added that ERP will establish best business practices, standardise and unify business processes across CIL and its subsidiaries.
Joshi pointed out that technology can ensure transparency and bring down corruption. He said that 42 coal blocks have been successfully auctioned so far under commercial mine auction.
The implementation of ERP across Coal India will give boost to government endeavour towards digital and New India, Joshi added.
ERP is a great tool of information technology intervention, which will help CIL improve its business performance and growth with enhanced data integrity and cost effectiveness.
This will in turn help the national miner evolve as a global player.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU