Pralhad Joshi urges CIL to achieve production targets for FY22, FY23

Coal Minister has urged state-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) to achieve production targets for the current as well as next financial year.

Joshi said that together with introduction of latest IT-enabled technologies and overall approach towards implementing the same in a sustained and efficient manner is the key to further enhancing and supply.

He complimented CIL for successfully overcoming the recent challenges by ensuring sustained coal supply to the nation, the said in a statement.

The minister "urged CIL to attain targets set for this and next fiscal," it added.

Coal India, which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output, has a production target of 670 million tonnes for the 2021-22 financial year.

On Wednesday, Joshi inaugurated the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system of CIL and emphasised on the unique advantages of the ERP system.

He said that the primary objective of the project is to position CIL as a global player in the energy sector.

The minister added that ERP will establish best business practices, standardise and unify business processes across CIL and its subsidiaries.

Joshi pointed out that technology can ensure transparency and bring down corruption. He said that 42 coal blocks have been successfully auctioned so far under commercial mine auction.

The implementation of ERP across Coal India will give boost to government endeavour towards digital and New India, Joshi added.

ERP is a great tool of information technology intervention, which will help CIL improve its business performance and growth with enhanced data integrity and cost effectiveness.

This will in turn help the national miner evolve as a global player.

