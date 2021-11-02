Ensure 18 days' coal stock with thermal power plants: Pralhad Joshi to CIL

Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs on Monday urged Coal India Ltd (CIL) and its subsidiaries to make all-out efforts to ensure at least 18 days' coal stock with by November end this year.

Addressing the 47th foundation day function of CIL virtually, the union minister called upon CIL to attain one billion ton production by the end of the year 2024. He directed the CMDs of coal PSUs to formulate revised targets and a detailed strategy to attain this goal.

Joshi pointed out that international coal prices have increased more than three times recently which resulted in 38 per cent decrease in coal imports to India. At the same time, electricity demand has gone up by more than 24 per cent indicative of robust economic growth.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)