Pralhad Joshi, Tomar likely to visit Gujarat today as BJP central observers

Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Narendra Singh Tomar are likely to visit Gujarat on Sunday as the BJP's central observers to a meeting of the legislature party to choose the new chief minister following Vijay Rupani's resignation, sources said.
Gujarat Chief Minister Rupani submitted his resignation to the Governor on Saturday.
His resignation came 15 months before the election to the 182-member Assembly that is due in December 2022.
Rupani (65), the fourth chief minister to demit office in BJP-ruled states during the coronavirus pandemic, was sworn in as chief minister in December 2017.
BJP's general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh and Gujarat state unit in-charge Bhupender Yadav met party functionaries soon after Rupani announced his resignation.
Party sources said the issue of Rupani's successor will be discussed in the legislature party meeting likely to be held on Sunday.
