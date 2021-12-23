Prices of tomatoes down by 13% in last one week, 24% in past one month

-
The price of tomatoes came down in all the major cities of the country in comparison to the corresponding price registered last one week and month.
According to a statement by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Wednesday, the price of tomatoes at the all India level as registered on Tuesday (December 21) was lower by 12.89 per cent as compared to last one week and by 23.69 per cent as compared to the last one month.
The latest price of tomatoes on Tuesday was Rs 47.25 per kg as against the price of tomatoes witnessed at the all-India level a week ago at Rs 54.55 per kg and a month ago at Rs 62.27 per kg.
"Major markets in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi, have been seeing an increase in arrivals, and hence a correction in prices in the past few days," said the statement.
"The wholesale prices of tomato are forecasted to go down as crop from Rajasthan is in the market and crop from other states is expected to arrive by end of December. Due to subdued rains, the supply disruption in Maharashtra and Gujarat has resolved and most of the retail markets have seen a decrease in the prices," it added.
