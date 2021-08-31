Q1 GDP growth to set tone for economic revival in coming quarters: NITI VC

-
ALSO READ
India's GDP to grow at better-than-expected rate of 1.3% in Q4: SBI report
India needs to grow at 10.5-11 pc in next fiscal: Niti Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar
Private sector has to be key driver of growth: Niti Aayog official
Economic rebound expected on rapid vaccination, infra spend: Niti VC
Sustained economic growth key to India's future: NITI Aayog CEO
-
India's growth rebound in the first quarter of this fiscal will be the foundation of sustained expansion in successive quarters, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Tuesday, adding that the country's GDP growth estimates may get revised upwards in the coming weeks.
"Economic growth in the April- June quarter of 2021-22 (Q1) has come in at 20.1%, which is at the upper end of all estimates, making the apparent consensus redundant. This rebound in Q1 will be the foundation of sustained growth in successive quarters," Kumar tweeted.
"With the Chief Scientist of the @WHO, Ms. Swaminathan, postulating a weakness in COVID-19 going forward, we could see GDP growth estimates being revised upwards in the coming weeks. The Government's focus on ramping up capital expenditure has set desired results," he added.
The gross domestic product (GDP) had contracted by 24.4 per cent in the corresponding April-June quarter of 2020-21, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Tuesday.
The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
This year, the massive second wave of the pandemic hit the country in the middle of April, which forced states to impose fresh restrictions.
However, the economy has still not returned to the pre-COVID level.
In value terms, the GDP stood at Rs 32,38,020 crore in April-June 2021-22, lower than Rs 35,66,708 crore in the corresponding period of the 2019-20 financial year.
The GDP had shrunk to Rs 26,95,421 crore in April-June last year during the nationwide lockdown.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lowered the country's growth projection for the current financial year to 9.5 per cent from 10.5 per cent estimated earlier, while the World Bank has estimated India's GDP growth at 8.3 per cent in 2021.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU