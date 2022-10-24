JUST IN
Railways redesigning wagons, overhauling infra to transport more SUVs

Among cars, UVs have seen the highest growth during the past few years

Indian Railways | SUVs | Rail wagon procurement

Dhruvaksh Saha & Deepak Patel  |  New Delhi 

wagons
The national transporter will have taller wagons that can include more cars--especially SUVs--within the same goods train, a Railways official said

Indian Railways is redesigning wagons and overhauling track infrastructure so that more cars, especially sport utility vehicles (SUVs), can be transported on its good trains, Business Standard has learnt.

First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 06:10 IST

