Business Standard

Ramkrishna Forgings-Titagarh JV lowest bidder for forged wheels

Consortium needs to supply 80K of forged wheels annually over 20-year timeline

Topics
Indian Railways | Make in India | SAIL

Dhruvaksh Saha  |  New Delhi 

Ramkrishna Forgings-Titagarh JV lowest bidder for Rs 12k-cr forged wheels

In a major boost to Indian Railways’ Make in India plan, a consortium of Ramkrishna Forgings and Titagarh Wagons has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for setting up a manufacturing plant in the country, with assured offtake of 80,000 wheels per annum for the next 20 years.

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 21:06 IST

