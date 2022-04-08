'Turning the policy corner': What experts have to say about RBI decisions

-
-
The Reserve Bank of India kept borrowing costs at a record-low for an eleventh straight meeting, with the Monetary Policy Committee intent on insulating the economy from the risks of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
The monetary policy committee held the lending rate, or the repo rate, at 4 per cent. The reverse repo rate , or the key borrowing rate, was also kept unchanged at 3.35 per cent.
"The conflict in Europe has the potential to derail the global economy caught in the crosscurrent of multiple headwinds. Our approach needs to be cautious, but proactive in mitigating the adverse impact on India's growth and inflation," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.
