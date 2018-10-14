JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Need platform to spread awareness on govt schemes at grass roots: Javadekar
Business Standard

RBI not expected to hike key lending rates for the rest of FY19: SBI report

We expect CPI for FY19 at 4.2% and our inflation trajectory projection makes us believe that rate hike is now off the table in FY19, says the report

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Reserve Bank of India | File Photo
Reserve Bank of India. File Photo

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is not expected to hike key lending rates in the current fiscal, an SBI Ecowrap report said on Saturday.

"CPI inflation marginally increased to 3.77 per cent in September 2018. Interestingly, on a month-on-month basis, rural food inflation has registered a decline, even as headline registered an increase," the report said.

"Meanwhile, core CPI inflation declined to 5.81 per cent in September 2018 from 5.92 per cent in August 2018. We expect CPI for FY19 at 4.2 per cent. Our inflation trajectory projection makes us believe that rate hike is now off the table in FY19."

On October 5, the RBI belied market expectations of a rate hike. It held the key lending rate unchanged in the context of an uncertain global economic scenario but turned hawkish in its stance, moving to one of calibrated tightening from the "neutral" it had maintained over its six previous policy reviews.
First Published: Sun, October 14 2018. 00:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements