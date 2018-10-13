Need platform to spread awareness on govt schemes at grass roots: Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Saturday said there is a need for a dedicated platform where awareness on central and state would be spread among the masses.

Addressing party spokespersons, panelists, media teams and media in-charges of the BJP's seven divisions here, the union minister said, "Efforts should be made to inform the masses at the village-level about the public welfare schemes run by the Centre and state governments."



A scheme should be formed to reach out to the people, said Javadekar, who is BJP's election in-charge in poll-bound Rajasthan.

At the meet, national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said words, language and style hold importance in correspondence and the party workers must keep this in mind.

K K Sharma, member of national media team, said media centres equipped with required resources and facilities would be operational in seven divisions of the state after These centres would be monitored by national spokespersons.