Need platform to spread awareness on govt schemes at grass roots: Javadekar

A scheme should be formed to reach out to the people, said Javadekar, who is BJP's election in-charge in poll-bound Rajasthan

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Prakash Javadekar | PTI Photo

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar Saturday said there is a need for a dedicated platform where awareness on central and state government welfare schemes would be spread among the masses.

Addressing party spokespersons, panelists, media teams and media in-charges of the BJP's seven divisions here, the union minister said, "Efforts should be made to inform the masses at the village-level about the public welfare schemes run by the Centre and state BJP governments."

A scheme should be formed to reach out to the people, said Javadekar, who is BJP's election in-charge in poll-bound Rajasthan.

At the meet, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said words, language and style hold importance in correspondence and the party workers must keep this in mind.

K K Sharma, member of BJP national media team, said media centres equipped with required resources and facilities would be operational in seven divisions of the state after Dussehra. These centres would be monitored by national spokespersons.
First Published: Sat, October 13 2018. 20:15 IST

