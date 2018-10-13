Need platform to spread awareness on govt schemes at grass roots: Javadekar

-
ALSO READ
Centre may expand social audit to most govt schemes to assess ground impact
Govt proposes bill to curb ponzi schemes, 10-yr jail for duping depositors
No major change in number of MF schemes post Sebi rationalisation
Memes, schemes & economic dreams
Four years of Modi government: More hits than misses under flagship schemes
-
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar Saturday said there is a need for a dedicated platform where awareness on central and state government welfare schemes would be spread among the masses.
Addressing party spokespersons, panelists, media teams and media in-charges of the BJP's seven divisions here, the union minister said, "Efforts should be made to inform the masses at the village-level about the public welfare schemes run by the Centre and state BJP governments."
A scheme should be formed to reach out to the people, said Javadekar, who is BJP's election in-charge in poll-bound Rajasthan.
At the meet, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said words, language and style hold importance in correspondence and the party workers must keep this in mind.
K K Sharma, member of BJP national media team, said media centres equipped with required resources and facilities would be operational in seven divisions of the state after Dussehra. These centres would be monitored by national spokespersons.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU