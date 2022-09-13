RBI's expected soft landing for India means fast, if not fastest, growth

-
ALSO READ
Risk of US recession now higher and more front-loaded, warns Goldman
Stock mkt still in a bear phase; see bumpy road to recovery: Goldman Sachs
Fundamentals for oil weaken, witness 1st surplus since June 2020: Goldman
Goldman Sachs sees Kotak Mahindra Bank entering $100-bn club by FY27
Goldman Sachs, Nomura downgrade China GDP forecasts as outlook darkens
-
India’s central bank, which last month vowed to do “whatever it takes” to fight inflation, is expected to refocus efforts toward its own version of a soft landing where it tackles price gains while trying to ensure growth remains among the world’s fastest.
Economists see Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das and his monetary policy panel colleagues to begin dialing down the pace of interest-rate hikes this month after data showed a weaker-than-expected recovery last quarter.
Gross domestic product expansion of 13.5% in the April-June period was below the RBI’s 16.2% estimate, a red flag for policy makers who have been consistent in their messaging about the need to preserve growth.
“I see a soft landing as a trajectory of policy rates that minimizes the growth sacrifice,” said Jayanth Rama Varma, a member of the RBI’s rate-setting panel.
Varma, a monetary policy hawk, had voted in favor of a half-point hike at the August meeting when Das pledged to return inflation to its target of 2% to 6% from around 7%.
Economists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. have already lowered the growth forecast for India to 7% from 7.2%, while Citigroup Inc. cut it more sharply to 6.7%. The country, which last year was the world’s fastest growing major economy, is poised to lose that spot to Saudi Arabia this year, according to International Monetary Fund projections in July.
Deutsche Bank AG sees the RBI, which delivered 140 basis points of hikes since May including two half-point increments, now slowing rate hikes to quarter-point adjustments from here on.
After a couple of more increases, India could be reaching the end of a rate-hike cycle, said Arup Raha, chief economist for Asia-Pacific with Oxford Economics.
“There are lots of uncertainties for policy makers to consider,” he said. “If they’re going to err, they’re better off trying to promote growth as long as inflationary expectations remain anchored.”
Beyond rates, the RBI has been stepping in to protect the rupee after it breached 80 to a dollar levels a few times, which in turn helps check imported inflation. Those interventions have made the Indian currency one of Asia’s most resilient so far this year.
Elsewhere in the region, the Malaysian ringgit and the Philippine peso have declined to multi-year lows amid dollar strength on expectations the US Federal Reserve will press ahead with large hikes to tame inflation. That is likely to force monetary authorities, including Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, to closely watch the Fed’s actions.
For India, the dynamics are significantly different.
“India doesn’t need to keep pace with the US Fed,” said Sonal Varma, an economist with Nomura Holdings Inc. “India did not overheat like the US and there is no wage-price spiral. No one should expect India to slip into recession, nor for the inflation-targeting central bank to sacrifice growth too much,” she said.
--With assistance from Vrishti Beniwal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU