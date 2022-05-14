RBI's gold reserves up over 100 tonnes in the last two years, shows data

JUST IN
Manojit Saha 

Photo: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg
Photo: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

The RBI’s gold reserves started increasing from the 2017-18 financial year, and in the last two years it went up over 100 tonnes.

As at end-March 2022, the Reserve Bank held 760.42 tonnes of gold, including gold deposits of 11.08 tonnes.

While 453.52 tonnes of gold is held overseas in safe custody with the Bank of England and the Bank of International Settlements (BIS), 295.82 tonnes of gold is held domestically.

In value terms (dollar), the share of gold in the total foreign exchange reserves increased from about 5.88 per cent as at end-September 2021 to about 7.01 per cent as at end-March 2022 – which is close to the 2014 levels.

First Published: Sat, May 14 2022. 02:08 IST

