RBI's intervention drives down 10-year bond yields to 6% level

-
ALSO READ
RBI devolves 10-yr bond auction for fourth time, underwriters step in
Bond market cheers as RBI accepts full Rs 20,000 cr in first outright OMO
RBI refuses to sell another batch of 10-year bonds at market ask
Part of 10-year bond left unsold in auction as traders demand higher yield
RBI intent to check yields, bat for stronger rupee sparks bond market rally
-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday in a way forced the bond market to accept its will by driving down the 10-year bond yields to the 6 per cent mark once again by giving a strong rate signal at the open market operations (OMO) auction.
Out of the Rs 20,000 crore the central bank wanted to buy from the market through four securities, the RBI bought Rs 14,654 crore in the 10-year segment alone. While completely leaving out a bond maturing in 2028, and buying Rs 2,040 crore and Rs 3,306 crore in the 2024 maturity and 2034 maturity respectively.
The market offered bonds worth Rs 89,234 crore for the Rs 20,000 crore OMO. On Thursday, the RBI will be auctioning Rs 22,000 crore of bonds in a special auction, and another Rs 26,000 crore on Friday as part of the regular auction.
The cut-off of the 10-year bond was at 6.0034, a result of RBI buying the bonds at more than the prevailing market rate. The central bank bought the 10-year bonds at 50 paise above the prevailing rate, and brought down the yields from 6.08 per cent to 6 per cent mark. The 10-year bond yields closed at 6.0096 per cent.
“Generally, OMOs purchases are equally distributed across securities. By doing disproportionate buying, RBI is giving a strong yield signal that it wants to maintain the 10-year at 6 per cent,” said Debendra Dash, head of asset-liability management at AU SFB.
ALSO READ: General insurers' underwriting losses up 6.3% in FY20: Irdai Annual Report
According to bond market participants, the central bank may have intervened in the secondary market too by buying bonds anonymously from there as well. The bond market participants, for sure, have got the message.
“RBI’s action today caught everyone by surprise. This is as loud a yield management signal as there can be,” said a senior bond dealer requesting anonymity.
The bond market is convinced now that the central bank will not tolerate above 6 per cent yields for the 10-year bonds, both in this financial year, and possibly in the next year as well, no matter the borrowing size. The market has also taken comfort that the RBI will be there to bring down the yields by doing whatever is needed. The centre will be borrowing Rs 12 trillion in the next fiscal and said it would borrow Rs 80,000 crore extra from the markets this fiscal.
However, the bond market participants say the RBI seem to be solely focused on the 10-year segment, while other yields continue to remain high. However, once the 10-year is under control, the central bank will likely focus on other bonds, dealers say.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU