RBI strengthens grievance redress framework of banks for better service

The (RBI) has decided to put in place a comprehensive framework to strengthen and improve the efficacy of the internal grievance redress mechanism of the banks and to provide better customer service.

Accordingly, it has decided for enhanced disclosures on customer complaints by the banks and undertaking intensive review of grievance redress mechanism and supervisory action against banks that fail to improve their redress mechanism in a time bound manner.

A system of monetary disincentive in the form of recovery of cost of redress of complaints from banks when maintainable complaints are comparatively high has also been proposed.

The Ombudsman mechanism instituted by the Reserve Bank is an alternate grievance redress mechanism. The fresh measures would further strengthen the mechanism.

The framework would be put in place during January 2021, RBI said in a statement.

--IANS

