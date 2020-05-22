Realty gets a boost in Chhattisgarh, developer to get approval in 100 days

In a move widely seen as giving a much needed boost to the real estate sector post the Covid-19 crises, government has decided to ease the norms for developing colonies.

The state government has launched a ‘Single Window System CG Aawas’ to facilitate the initiative. This single window system will enable completion of the entire approval process within 100 days. In case the applicant fails to submit the integrated records of the land plot owned, an additional time-limit of 40 days will be given for completing the process.

A state government spokesperson said that earlier the process of obtaining permits to develop a residential colony took one-and-a-half to two years. “But now this entire process has been made time-bound and the applicant will get residential colony development permit within 100 days,” the spokesperson said.





All the work related to the issuance of land diversion certificates, approved layouts and the colony development permit will be executed through the single window system. The applicant will be provided updates through the portal and SMS. The spokesperson said that the single window system would make the process more transparent and save time of applicants.

The online system was developed following the recommendation of the committee constituted to study the model. For the effective implementation of the single window system, the state government has made necessary amendments in the rules of the departments concerned.

The Department of Housing and Environment has been made the nodal agency.