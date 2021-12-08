Recovering economy not immune to global spillovers: RBI Governor

-
ALSO READ
Monetary policy highlights: Growth not at pre-pandemic level yet, says RBI
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Lending rates unchanged amid Omicron scare
Covid-19 could nudge minds and societies towards authoritarianism
Economic recovery taking hold; private investment should resume: RBI Guv
'Majority', 'minority' titles not needed, all have equal rights: Kerala Guv
-
Reserve Bank's Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said that India's economy is on the path of recovery.
In a virtual address post the monetary policy meet, RBI Governor Das said that the Indian economy is relatively well-positioned on the path of recovery.
"But it cannot be immune to global spillovers or to possible surges of infections from new mutations including the Omicron variant.
"Hence, fortifying our macroeconomic fundamentals, making our financial markets and institutions resilient and sound, and putting in place credible and consistent policies will assume the highest priority in these uncertain times," he said.
Globally, he said economies are opening up and activity levels are reaching pre-pandemic levels.
"At the same time, the recurrence of Covid-19 waves in many parts of the world including the appearance of the Omicron variant, stubborn inflation and headwinds from continuing supply bottlenecks cast a shadow on the outlook."
"Given the evolving growth-inflation dynamics across countries, monetary policy is also reaching an inflection point, keeping financial markets edgy."
Besides, Das said that given the slack in the economy and the ongoing catching-up of activity, especially of private consumption, which is still below its pre-pandemic levels, continued policy support is warranted for a durable and broad-based recovery.
On Wednesday, the MPC of the central bank voted to maintain the repo rate, or short-term lending rate, for commercial banks at 4 per cent.
The reverse repo rate was also kept unchanged at 3.35 per cent, and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the 'Bank Rate' at 4.25 per cent.
--IANS
rv/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU