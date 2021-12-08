- RBI Monetary policy LIVE: RBI may leave rates unchanged amid Omicron threat
- RBI MPC starts deliberations amid expectations of status quo in policy rate
- RBI may wait and watch, say economists; status quo likely on all fronts
- Omicron scare may delay RBI plan to normalise accommodative monetary stance
- Need to resurrect concept of gold bank to monetise physical gold: R Gandhi
- RBI wants digital currency included under definition of 'bank note': FinMin
- Officials hope tough regulations could eventually let NBFCs into banking
- RBI imposes monetary penalty of Rs 1 crore on State Bank of India
- RBI's retail direct, integrated ombudsman schemes off to a good start
- RBI working group warns on digital lending by big tech players
RBI Monetary policy LIVE: RBI may leave rates unchanged amid Omicron threat
RBI Monetary policy LIVE updates: RBI announcement comes amid the threat surrounding Omicron coronavirus variant. Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates
Topics
RBI monetary policy | Shaktikanta Das | Bank Rate
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Photo: Shutterstock
RBI monetary policy LIVE: The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) six-member monetary policy committee (MPC), headed by Governor Shaktikanta Das, is likely to maintain key interest rates for a ninth straight meeting, retaining an accommodative stance amid the threat surrounding Omicron coronavirus variant.
Repo and reverse repo rates currently stand at 4 per cent and 3.35 per cent, respectively.
A Business Standard poll of 16 economists and bond market experts expected the committee to continue a status quo policy on the repo rate at 4 per cent, and the stance “accommodative”.
Here are key points to look at ahead of the RBI announcement:
India's economy expanded 8.4 per cent in the September quarter from a year earlier, the fastest pace among major economies, but economists said disruptions from the new virus variant risked slowing the recovery.
Inflation has been within the RBI's 2-6 per cent target range due to the cuts in taxes on fuel by central and local governments, but the damage to perishable food items due to unseasonal heavy rains and telecom price hikes are likely to push inflation up yet again.
The central bank had last revised the policy rate on May 22, 2020, in an off-policy cycle to perk up demand by cutting interest rate to a historic low.
Stay tuned for RBI Monetary policy LIVE updates
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh