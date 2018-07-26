JUST IN
Relief! Govt extends income tax return filing deadline till August 31

The new income tax return forms were notified early in April and taxpayers (whose accounts are not liable for audit) were allowed to e-file their ITRs till July 31

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The government on Thursday extended the last date for filing income tax returns for assessment year 2018-19 by a month to August 31.

Upon consideration of the matter, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extends the due date' for filing of Income Tax Returns from July 31, 2018 to August 31, 2018 in respect of the said categories of taxpayers, a Finance Ministry statement said.

First Published: Thu, July 26 2018. 18:44 IST

