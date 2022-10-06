JUST IN
Centre releases Rs 7,183 cr as revenue deficit grant to 14 states

The Union Finance Ministry on Thursday released the seventh monthly instalment of post devolution revenue deficit (PDRD) grant of Rs 7,183.42 crore to 14 states

central government | Finance Ministry

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Indian rupee
Photo: Bloomberg

The Union Finance Ministry on Thursday released the seventh monthly instalment of post devolution revenue deficit (PDRD) grant of Rs 7,183.42 crore to 14 states.

The grant has been released as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission.

The panel had recommended a total grant of Rs 86,201 crore to 14 states for 2022-23.

The recommended grant is released by the Department of Expenditure to the recommended states in 12 equated monthly installments.

With the release of seventh installment for the month of October 2022, the total amount of revenue deficit grants released to the states in 2022-23 has gone up to Rs 50,282.92 crore.

--IANS

ans/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 16:36 IST

