JUST IN
Kerala police conducts 'search' of Asianet News office in Kozhikode
Atmanirbhar push: Rs 7,000-cr PLI boost for toys, bicycle components soon
Old pension scheme bad for India: PFRDA ex-boss Supratim Bandhyopadhyay
Govt to set up more 'technology centres' for growth of MSMEs: Minister
Bank of Ceylon, SBI, Indian Bank talk benefit of rupee trade in Colombo
To curb import of sub-standard goods, 58 quality control orders soon
Ayushman Bharat Centre's scheme, cannot be converted by states: Mandaviya
Statsguru: Six charts explain labour scars from Covid-19 pandemic
FMCG, dairy firms betting on strong double-digit sales growth this summer
Inflation slows down packaged tea consumption growth, rural impact bigger
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Old pension scheme bad for India: PFRDA ex-boss Supratim Bandhyopadhyay
icon-arrow-left
Kerala police conducts 'search' of Asianet News office in Kozhikode
Business Standard

Atmanirbhar push: Rs 7,000-cr PLI boost for toys, bicycle components soon

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had said the finance ministry regularly keeps allocating money for PLI

Topics
PLI scheme | manufacturing  | Bicycle

Shreya Nandi  |  New Delhi 

Indian economy
The products were identified and recommended by the Steering Committee for Advancing Local Value-Add and Exports (SCALE) committee comprising top industrialists and officials from commerce and industry ministry

The government has finalised two new production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes worth over Rs 7,000 crore to give impetus to domestic manufacturing of items, such as toys and bicycle components.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on PLI scheme

First Published: Sun, March 05 2023. 23:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.