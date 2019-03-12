Rupee strengthens below the 70-a-dollar mark, builds buffer for RBI

Rupee has strengthened below the 70-a-dollar mark, and is building up a buffer for the central bank to operate in, should there be volatility in the markets in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. At its Tuesday’s closing of 69.71 a dollar, the currency is well buffered from its record low of 74.15.

According to currency dealers, keeping the rupee slightly stronger aids the central bank in supplying dollars and stabilise the currency, if there is a selling pressure threatening to erode the value of the rupee rapidly. Year to date, the rupee has appreciated 0.08 per cent ...