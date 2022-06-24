War in Europe may snuff out global recovery: RBI Dy Governor Michael Patra

-
ALSO READ
India will again be among world's fastest-growing economies: Patra
Inflation may have peaked in January: RBI deputy governor Michael Patra
Crude prices risk can be treated as supply shock: RBI deputy governor Patra
'We expect a hike in deposit rates', says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
What are war crimes?
-
The current geopolitical situation arising from Russia's invasion of Ukraine threatens to 'snuff out' global economic recovery post the Covid-19 pandemic, Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Michael Patra said on Friday.
"Emerging markets bearing the brunt of the Russia-Ukraine war despite being bystanders," said Patra, addressing an event by industry body PHD Chamber of Commerce.
Patra said that monetary policy decisions by central banks around the world were aimed at their own specific constituencies. But given that inflation is the biggest policy issue right now, it seemed coordinated.
Also Read: Germany on 'gas alarm', sees long-term supply shortages: Report
"Global economy is seeing the most coordinated monetary policy tightening cycle ever seen," Patra said, adding that the RBI is trying to stabilise the price situation when the economy is able to bear it.
The Monetary On June 8, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India unanimously decided to raise the repo rate by 50 basis points. This followed an off-cycle rate hike of 40 basis points, making it 90 bps rate hike in just a span of a little over a month.
Patra said that the RBI was committed for the rupee to find its orderly level. "We don't have a level in mind, but the movement should not be disorderly, he said, adding that depreciation of rupee least in the world
"RBI stands for rupee stability and we are defending rupee against volatility," he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU