SC agrees to hear govt on CGST, asks high courts to not hear such cases

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear the government's plea to clarify whether arrests can be made under the Central Law. The apex court, while agreeing to hear the matter, asked the high courts all over the country to not hear such cases any further until the matter was heard and the legal point clarified by the top court.

The central government had on Monday moved SC seeking clarification on its powers to arrest a person without filing a first information report (FIR) under the central (CGST), claiming that the law provides the power to the commissioner on the basis of reasons to believe that a person has committed the offence. The case is likely to be heard on Wednesday.

The petition has been moved by the central government challenging interim orders passed by the Bombay High Court (HC), which directed that the accused cannot be arrested by the authorities without following the procedure prescribed under the Criminal Procedure Code, and specifically registration of an FIR. The accused person, who was being probed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), had moved the HC seeking anticipatory bail and was provided the same.

A similar case listed was before a division Bench of the Telangana High Court. The two-judge Bench, however, refused to provide any interim relief to the petitioner and upheld the powers of the commissioner of to arrest.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the government pleaded that in matter after matter, the high courts were giving ex-parte orders without considering any principles on which the arrests had been made.

The top court, while agreeing to hear, said that the matter would be listed before a three-judge bench.