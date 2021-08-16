Sebi asks NCDEX not to launch Chana contract till further orders

Markets regulator on Monday directed the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX) not to launch new Chana contract till further orders.

For running contracts, the regulator said that no new position will be allowed to be taken and that only squaring up of the position will be allowed, as per a press release.

Issuing directions regarding trading in Chana contracts, said that "these directions will be implemented with immediate effect".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)