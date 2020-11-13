September recovery proves short-lived as exports fall 5% in Oct

Recovery in in September proved short-lived as outbound shipments fell by 5.12 per cent the following month with a second wave of Covid hitting and with the US still reeling under the impact of the pandemic. Most high value items-- be it petroleum products, gems and jewellery, engineering goods or electronic goods -- contracted. Pharmaceutical products were the exception.

had risen five per cent in September, offering hopes of recovery in the second half.

at $27.58 billion in September had almost reached the pre-Covid level of $27.65 billion. However, they slipped again to $24.89 billion in October.

Imports, on the other hand, continued to fall for the straight eighth month, down 11.53 per cent in October, even as the rate of decline itself slowed. The intensity of the drop in imports has been persistently weakening since April when it had plunged by 58.65 per cent. Imports were down 19.60 per cent in September.

rose to a nine-month high of $11.75 billion in October from $2.72 billion in the previous month.

Non-oil, non-gold imports shed 4.9 per cent in October. However, the rate of fall narrowed from 12.63 per cent in September. This shows that there has been some improvement in domestic demand. In fact, the index of industrial production (IIP) rose for the first time in seven months in September, albeit by a meagre 0.2 per cent.

Exports were down 19.02 per cent during the first eight months of the current financial year, while imports fell by 36.28 per cent. stood at $32.16 billion during the period, almost one third of $100.6 billion during the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Exports of petroleum products declined by 52 per cent in October, while gems and jewellery were down by 21 per cent. Electronics goods declined by 9 per cent and engineering goods by four per cent in the month.

"The renewed lockdowns in some advanced economies may suppress the level of non-oil exports in the ongoing month," Aditi Nayar, principal economist at ICRA, said.

Engineering exporters body EEPC India chairman Mahesh Desai said with the second wave of Covid 19 hitting and the US reeling under the pandemic, Indian exports face a tough winter of global trade.

Meanwhile, services exports declined 1.43 per cent in September against 9.88 per cent in the previous month. Imports on the other hand declined 8.66 per cent against 20.06 per cent.

"The sharp narrowing in the YoY contraction in services exports and imports is encouraging, signalling a return to normalisation," Nayar said.

Deficit in services trade stood at $7.15 billion in September against $6.84 billion in August "As the economic recovery strengthens, we expect the current account surplus to decline substantially in Q3 of FY'21, from the $20 billion recorded in Q1 and $12-14 billion expected for Q2," Nayar said.