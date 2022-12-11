JUST IN
Peaking gas and power units to run under special scheme next summer
Bengaluru set to host first meeting of G20 Finance Track: Official
Kinnow output in Punjab likely to drop by 25% amid shortage of water supply
Sixth round of India-UK free trade agreement talks to begin from Dec 12
Govt will make efforts to meet 230-Gw peak demand in April 2023: Power secy
Power deficit declines to 0.2% in November from 2% in April this yr
Appliance makers expect robust growth from heating products this winter
Russia remains India's top oil supplier for second month in a row in Nov
PM National Apprenticeship Mela to be held in 197 districts of India
Trai seeks views on regulating spectrum for aviation for communication
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Peaking gas and power units to run under special scheme next summer
Business Standard

Smartphone shipments in 2023 to remain flat amid global slowdown: Report

Smartphone shipments are to remain flat in 2023 amid a global slowdown, as it is expected to continue underperforming through the first half of the year and start rising only from the third quarter

Topics
Smartphone market | Smartphone shipments | Smartphone sales

IANS  |  New Delhi 

PLI, Product-linked scheme, electronics, manufactuing, jobs, companies, research, mobile, smartphone, employment, tech

Smartphone shipments are to remain flat in 2023 amid a global slowdown, as it is expected to continue underperforming through the first half of the year and start rising only from the third quarter of the year, a new report has shown.

According to Counterpoint Research, the global smartphone market will see 2 per cent (year-on-year) growth in 2023.

Smartphone shipments for 2022 lowered to 1.24 billion units on economic headwinds from the previous forecast.

"Persistent inflation, expectations of future interest rate hikes, souring corporate earnings, China's stalled economy, the protracted Ukraine-Russia war, political turmoil in Europe, and a sweeping new set of export controls on China from the US, all contributes to the downward adjustment of the smartphone market forecast," said Peter Richardson, Vice President at Counterpoint Research.

Moreover, as efforts to spread low and mid-priced 5G devices continue, the global market for 5G devices is expected to show healthy growth beginning in 2024.

Operators are actively promoting 5G, and the incentives in many markets are sufficient to entice consumers to adopt the new technology, according to the report.

The growth of premium smartphones will also be fuelled by new form factors such as foldable.

As more OEMs (original equipment manufacturer) enter the foldable segment, the market will see phone prices stabilise and the foldable segment grow in prominence alongside the 5G segment, the report added.

--IANS

shs/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Smartphone market

First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 14:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.