Google likely working on Pixel foldable smartphone, new Pro tablet

-
ALSO READ
Google Pixel 6a arrives in India, Pixel Buds Pro tags along: Details here
Google Pixel 6a goes on sale with launch offers on Flipkart: Details here
Google Pixel 6a review: Smooth experience makes up for tiny imperfections
Google Pixel Buds Pro review: Late, but good things come to those who wait
Google I/O 2022: Pixel 6A, Buds Pro launched; Pixel Watch, Tablet unveiled
-
Google is likely planning a Pixel foldable smartphone and a new Pro tablet, and the new hardware has been spotted in the Android 13 code.
Within the first in-development build of Android 13 quarterly platform release by Google, developers have spotted a detachable Pixel tablet and the rumoured Pixel foldable.
Developers have spotted "Felix" foldable device, with a 64MP Sony IMX787 primary sensor and a 10.8MP Samsung S5K3J1 telephoto lens on the back of the phone.
The device could also house an 8MP Sony IMX355 sensor (the same one used by the Pixel 6A) on the inside, reports Android Police.
The smartphone could fold horizontally like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold.
?According to developer Kuba Wojciechowski, Google released the first beta for Android 13 QPR1 beta and with it a lot of updated code.
It includes "new camera drivers, revealing some details about their upcoming products. I have found some details about a yet-unknown foldable, another tablet and more," he posted in a tweet.
"As of now, we know about two foldable devices from Google - passport and pipit," he said.
The first one has been canceled, but the status of the other one was unknown.
"Recently we've heard that the display production for their foldable would start in 4 months," said the developer.
Goggle was yet to make any comment. The company will hold a Pixel 7 launch event on October 6.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU