SpiceJet plane returns to Patna after bird hit causes engine fire

A Delhi-bound SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft from Patna had to return as a bird hit led one of its engines to spark.
The plane with 185 passengers and six crew landed safely five minutes after take-off from Patna after the pilots shut down the affected engine and alerted air traffic control
Civil aviation regulator DGCA has confirmed that a bird hit led to the failure of Engine 1 on the Patna-Delhi SpiceJet aircraft, which was forced to make an emergency landing at Bihta Airforce Station in Patna after its left wing caught fire.
“During take-off, the cockpit crew suspected a bird hit one of the engines. As a precautionary measure and as per SOP, the pilot shut down the affected engine and decided to return to Patna. The aircraft landed safely in Patna and passengers were safely deboarded. Post-flight inspection showed the bird hit caused damage to three fan blades,” the airline said in a statement.
While the pilots suspected a bird hit, they continued the climb as the sensors inside the aircraft, didn’t give any indication of engine fire. It was after the cabin crew noticed smoke billowing out from the engine that the pilots decided to turn back.
Bird hits are fairly common as airports are situated in urban areas. Cases are higher in India as most of the cities suffer from improper waste management and open drains, attracting stray birds. According to data from DGCA, there were 1,466 bird strike incidents and 29 animal strike incidents in 2021, across Indian airports. The DGCA had said in a 2018 circular that the presence of wildlife on and in the vicinity of an airport poses a “serious threat” to aircraft operational safety.
While most of the bird hits happen with the aircraft’s body leading to minor damage, but if the engine is damaged, it may lead to smoke and fire as fuel will leak out. In such cases, pilots shut down the impacted engine and land at the closest airport. Modern passenger planes are built to operate even with a single engine.
