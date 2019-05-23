Story in numbers: Modi fares better than Manmohan in controlling inflation

The first stint of the government is leaving behind half the inflation rate for its second avatar compared to what it got from the UPA-2. UPA 1 had also handed over a high inflation rate of more than 8 per cent to its second variant. The , however, could not accelerate the economic growth rate much. It is officially projected to be just 7 per cent for FY19, which is only 0.6 percentage point higher than what UPA-2 had left for the NDA in the so-called policy paralysis year. Though exports growth at the final year of the looks quite higher than what UPA-2 had left, this kind of gauge gives one-sided picture as the outbound shipments declined in two years of the Modi government. As such, exports in the last year of the rose just 5.3 per cent compared to the terminal year of UPA-2. On the other hand, this growth was at a staggering 70 per cent in the concluding year of UPA-2 over the last year of UPA-1.







