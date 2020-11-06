Strong bipartisan support for Indo-US ties: India on US election

-
-
As the world awaits the result of the American presidential election, India on Friday said the global strategic partnership between the two countries have a very strong bipartisan support in the US, suggesting that the bilateral ties will not be impacted by the poll outcome.
"We are also awaiting the election results," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said during an online media briefing while replying to questions on impact of US presidential outcome on the Indo-US ties.
He asserted that "the comprehensive strategic (Indo-US) partnership has very strong bipartisan support in the US and successive presidents and administrations have raised the level of the relationship even higher."
As per latest vote count, Democrat Biden was inching closer to the 270 Electoral College votes required to win the race.
"Indo-US relations rest on strong foundations. Our relations encompass cooperation in every possible sphere, extending from strategic to defence, from investment to trade to people-to-people ties," the spokesperson added.
The ties between India and the US have witnessed a major upswing in the last four years under the Trump administration, particularly in areas of defence and security.
The Trump administration has also been strongly favouring a greater role for India in the Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of rising military assertiveness by China in the region.
