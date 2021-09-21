Swiss gold exports to India surged to five-month high in August

LONDON (Reuters) - Swiss exports of gold to India jumped to a five-month high in August while shipments to China fell, Swiss customs data showed on Tuesday.
Switzerland is the world's largest bullion refining centre and transit hub and its data give insight into global demand trends. China and India are the largest consumers of gold.
Swiss gold exports https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/gkplgwbjmvb/SWISS%20GOLD%20EXPORTS%20AUG%202021.JPG
In 2020, Swiss shipments to China and India plunged as the coronavirus spread, and exports to India fell again this year when the Delta variant of the virus took hold there.
Following are numbers for August and comparisons.
SWISS TRADE DATA (KG)
EXPORT (kg)
Aug-21 116,442
Jul-21 94,081
Aug-20 112,004
SHIPMENTS TO KEY MARKETS (KG)
To China To Hong Kong To India
Aug-21 18,200 2,085 70,294
Jul-21 20,000 6,129 36,502
Aug-20 10,000 0 20,163
* Source: Swiss customs. Data subject to revision by source.
(Reporting by Peter Hobson; editing by Jason Neely)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
