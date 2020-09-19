Tamil Nadu becomes first state with AI, blockchain, cybersecurity policies

Tamil Nadu became first state in the country to come out with policies on Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and Cybersecurity policies, when Chief minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami unveiled them at Connect 2020. The policies go by the names Tamil Nadu Cyber Security Policy, 2020, Tamil Nadu Blockchain Policy, 2020, and Tamil Nadu Safe and Ethical Artificial Intelligence Policy, 2020.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister said the state has gradually been opening up economic activities in order to return to normalcy at the earliest. Tamil Nadu has been attracting investments ...