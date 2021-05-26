Tamil Nadu MSMEs appeal to govt for support to overcome Covid led crisis

-
ALSO READ
Amazon, CII partner to bring e-commerce to small enterprises in 10 states
CAIT demands MSME status restoration for 8 cr traders from service industry
Insolvency law changes to give better resolution framework for MSMEs: Govt
Reserve Bank imposes penalty on City Union Bank, 3 other lenders
India has huge potential, it's a destination for a good investment: Gadkari
-
The association of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) units across Tamil Nadu have written to the state and central governments for assistance and support to overcome the crisis they are facing due to the second Covid-19 wave.
The Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (Tanstia) has in a letter to chief minister M. K. Stalin, requested to wave off fixed charges for Low Tension Electricity connections and demand charges for High tension supplies during the lockdown period.
With the Tamil Nadu government enforcing stringent lockdown measures including preventing even two wheelers from plying on the roads, the MSME sectors are most affected, the letter to the Chief minister said.
The Tanstia in the letter requested the chief minster to lift the ban on two wheeler travel so that the workers will be in a position to reach to the units. It said that it cannot afford to hire buses and private four wheelers to transport the workers.
S. Anburajan, President, Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries association in a letter addressed to the chief minister, said that soap and detergent manufacturers should be considered as essential industries as these products are used for hygiene purposes.
He also requested to provide working capital assistance from Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation at a subsidized rate for existing units which produce oxygen and other essential goods.
The Guindy Industrial Manufacturers association has also written a letter to union finance minister stating that more than 80 per cent of MSMEs would become Non Payment Assets (NPA) and would be forced to shut down if the government does not provide immediate support and assistance.
K.
V. Kanakambaran, President of Guindy Industrial Manufacturers association, told IANS, "We have sent a letter to union finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman stating the difficult times the MSMEs are facing and have mentioned that more than 80 per cent of the MSME units would turn into NPAs and would be forced to shut down if the government does not act with assistance and support measures."
He adds, "We have also written to the Reserve Bank of India as well as to other lending banks and lead banks not to impose NPA norms on MSME units for a period of two years and to provide additional packages for restructuring the units."
Tanstia president S. Anburajan also said that they have sent a letter to the union finance minister requesting the withdrawal of the Sarfesi Act or at least an exemption for units that have taken loans up to Rs 5 crore with immediate effect.
Anburajan while speaking to IANS said, "We have written to the Union minister for withdrawal of the Sarfesi Act or provide an exemption to units that have taken loans up to 5 crore rupees with immediate effect. We have also requested to the union government that ESI and PF for the lockdown period or for at least three months be paid by the government to prevent our industries from sinking and shutting shops. This will help the industry in great deal."
--IANS
aal/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU