TCS expands partnership with Malaysia's Celcom for digital transformation

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is expanding its partnership with Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom), a leading telecommunications provider in Malaysia, to transform the latter’s core business support systems (BSS) using HOBS and TwinX hosted on Microsoft Azure.

With the new core platforms transformation project, will enable Celcom to further enhance its digital and platform positioning through advanced digital capabilities like AI/ML-driven business simulations, an enterprise product catalogue, and partner ecosystem enablement.

Afizulazha Abdullah, chief operations officer (Technology), Celcom Axiata Berhad, said, “Celcom continues its modernization journey by transforming our business operations by incorporating new technology to deliver awesome experiences to our customers. This includes enhancing Celcom’s data analytics abilities, reducing time to market, ensuring seamless customer experiences across all Celcom touchpoints”

To address the rapid and dynamic market growth, TCS will help Celcom adopt and integrate a microservices-enabled modular digital BSS core based on cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence, business intelligence, machine learning and cloud technologies. This also enables Celcom to have access to real-time data and customer insights, enhancing business simulations for improved revenue, costs, and optimized operations.

“By reimagining the concept-to-market value chain to create customer specific digital products and rapidly launch them in the market, TCS is accelerating Celcom’s transformation into a leading digital platform company,” said Kamal Bhadada, business group head, Communications, Media, and Information Services, TCS. “The combinatorial capabilities of TCS HOBS and TCS TwinX will provide Celcom with real time product and pricing strategy guidance, collaborative ideation and experimentation, single touch federation, and enable competitive differentiation.”

TCS HOBS is a plug and play digital business platform for subscription, device, and data management, offered in a software as a service (SaaS) model. Building on future-proof, microservices-based catalogue-driven architecture, TCS HOBS enables companies to leverage partner ecosystems and venture into B2B2X models.