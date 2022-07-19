Tea production in Nilgiris increases by 6.9% due to heavy rainfall

-
The Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu, the largest producer of tea in South India, has witnessed an unprecedented increase in the production after heavy rainfall.
While the production of tea from January 2021 to June 2021 was 7.88 million kg, the production in the first half of the current year has touched 8.36 million kg. This is 6.9 per cent more than the production in 2021 during the same period and tea experts and estate owners attribute the increase to the high rainfall that the district has been receiving this year so far.
The United Planters Association of South India (UPASI), the largest body of tea production companies in South India, has said that the high production of tea is mainly due to the increase in rain. K.P. Udayabhanu, the vice president of the organisation, while speaking to mediapersons said that there is a 14.29 per cent increase in the production when compared to the average production in the last five years.
The planters, according to the office-bearer of UPASI, are expecting a production of 15.60 mkg when compared to 14.94 mkg in 2021.
Meanwhile, heavy rain is lashing The Nilgiris district for the past one week leading to waterlogging and inundation in some areas. The district administration has already commenced the task of preparing the estimates of the losses caused by the recent rain and taking preventive measures for the future.
The Kodappamund canal in Ooty where water had overflowed in some places has been desilted during the pre-monsoon maintenance of canals. The district administration has proposed to identify the spots that require strengthening in the canal to prevent overflow during heavy rainfall.
On Monday, 461.22 mm rainfall was recorded with Naduvattam getting 80 mm, O'Valley 52 mm, and Pandallur 50 mm.
