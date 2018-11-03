Tell passengers if flight carrying a martyr's body: DGCA to airlines

“Dear passengers, we would like to announce with a sense of gratitude that we are carrying the mortal remains of a brave soldier.” Don’t be surprised if you hear this announcement on any of your future flights. The government has made it compulsory for airlines to make an announcement whenever they are carrying the body of a soldier.

Also, the Airport Authority of India has been directed to build designated areas to offload the casket. In a mail addressed to chief executive officers of airlines last week, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said ...