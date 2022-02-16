The severity if India's economic crisis is evident when quantified

The Indian economy took a body blow in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The crisis has now made way for recovery, and India was not alone in facing it.

However, one thing sets India apart from most emerging peers and advanced economies: The fact that the country was undergoing a severe economic slump even before the pandemic. Much has been talked about the slowdown, and how it followed demonetisation and GST implementation. Here, we divided the last two decades and a few more years in four-year chunks to see how incomes, consumption, investments and tax collection has grown over the ...