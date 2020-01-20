Three telcos to seek urgent SC hearing as deadline to pay dues nears

Three telecom operators will appeal before the Supreme Court on Monday to allow them and the department of telecommunications work out a timeframe for paying dues they owe the government for spectrum.

Bharti Airtel, Ltd and the will request the court to hear their petition urgently by Tuesday as the deadline for them to pay Rs 147,000 crore as Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) ends on January 24.

The court, on October 24 last year, had ordered telecom companies to pay their licence fee and spectrum user charges (SUC) dues within 90 days. Failure to pay the dues could lead to contempt of the court.

Sources said Sunil Mittal, chairman of Bharti Airtel, and Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Vodafone Idea, are believed to have met the telecom secretary on Saturday to discuss the dues.

Telecom companies holding discussions on a possible staggered payment plan--if they get the Supreme Court’s permission. The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), the apex association of the industry, has suggested a 10-year staggered payment scheme with a two-year moratorium, but that is based on the assumption that companies will pay the dues without interest or penalty.

Companies argue that the government has earned about Rs 17,500 crore from license fee and spectrum user charges. “We are no longer questioning the amount that we have to pay. The important question is how do we pay it in a staggered way especially as most of the companies are public limited with shareholders and ensure it is a viable business,” said Rajan Matthew, director general of COAI.

Matthew said the government has leeway as the union budget had not considered this large amount while fixing the revenues from AGR and SUC.

He points out that companies are in discussions to look for a model by which they do not have to take huge additional burden on their books every year. “Our plea will be for a reduction in license fee and SUC which totally comes to 13 per cent of AGR. We will appeal to the government that they could reduce this amount in such a way that it could neutralize the additional burden due to the AGR dues”.

The three companies appealing before the top court have to fork out a total of Rs 105, 228 crore based on calculations made by the telecom department on their total dues. has to pay the most: Rs 53,000 crore.

The has left the telecom business.