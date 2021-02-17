TN CM Palaniswami hails Amazon's decision to invest in the state

Chief Minister K on Wednesday welcomed Amazon's decision to start device manufacturing here, saying it will create more jobs.

had on Tuesday said it will begin manufacturing Devices, including Fire TV sticks, here later this year in partnership with Foxconn's subsidiary, Cloud Network Technology.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister expressed delight over the company's announcement.

"I am delighted in welcoming the decision of @amazonIN to set up a manufacturing unit in Chennai. I am sure that this initiative will create more job opportunities for the young talents in TN #TNAhead," he said in the tweet.

The company had said on Tuesday that this was the first manufacturing line in India, reiterating its commitment to the Government of India's 'Make in India' for an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self reliant India).

Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad had said Amazon's decision to set up the manufacturing line here was a welcome move, and that it will enhance domestic production capacities and create jobs as well.