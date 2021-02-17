TN CM Palaniswami hails Amazon's decision to invest in the state

-
ALSO READ
'Atmanirbhar' Amazon announces first device manufacturing line in India
Amazon discontinues pantry service as it focuses on grocery delivery
Amazon partners with Startup India, others to boost e-commerce exports
Why Amazon is feuding with a partner and billionaire Mukesh Ambani
Over 1 mn small enterprises shop on Amazon Business during festive sale
-
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday welcomed Amazon's decision to start device manufacturing here, saying it will create more jobs.
Amazon had on Tuesday said it will begin manufacturing Amazon Devices, including Fire TV sticks, here later this year in partnership with Foxconn's subsidiary, Cloud Network Technology.
In a tweet, the Chief Minister expressed delight over the company's announcement.
"I am delighted in welcoming the decision of @amazonIN to set up a manufacturing unit in Chennai. I am sure that this initiative will create more job opportunities for the young talents in TN #TNAhead," he said in the tweet.
The company had said on Tuesday that this was the first Amazon manufacturing line in India, reiterating its commitment to the Government of India's 'Make in India' for an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self reliant India).
Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad had said Amazon's decision to set up the manufacturing line here was a welcome move, and that it will enhance domestic production capacities and create jobs as well.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU