JUST IN
Real estate PE investment up 40% in Apr-Sep driven by foreign fund inflows
India, UAE can benefit from energy, skills, education cooperation: Report
Road and highways sector has maximum number of delayed projects: Report
Direct tax collection jumps 24% in first half of FY23, says I-T dept
India's crude steel output rise by 2.5% at 30 MT in Jul-Sep: Report
ICAO agrees on net-zero emissions by 2050, India secures concessions
Govt to kick off Budget-making exercise for FY 2023-24 on Monday
India has nano demographic window to become developed country: Finance secy
Gadkari announces projects worth Rs 7,000 crore for Uttar Pradesh
AIGF urges TN to reconsider online gaming ban, says move 'unconstitutional'
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Nomura moderates India's FY24 GDP growth to 5.2%, says optimism misplaced
Business Standard

To boost night life, Delhi LG allows 300 firms to operate round-the-clock

Delhi LG VK Saxena has approved over 300 establishments, including online shopping and delivery shops, hotels, restaurants, and transport facilities, to operate round-the-clock

Topics
Delhi government | economy | Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

New Delhi: Vinai Kumar Saxena during the oath-taking ceremony as 22nd Lt Governor of Delhi, at Raj Niwas in New Delhi, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI Photo

In a move that will boost Delhi's night life, LG VK Saxena has approved more than 300 establishments, including online shopping and delivery shops, hotels, restaurants, and transport facilities, to operate round-the-clock, officials at LG office said on Sunday.

The Lt Governor has approved a proposal to exempt 314 applications, some of them pending since 2016.

He has directed that notification to this effect be issued within seven days, they said.

Approving the proposal, Saxena took a "very serious view" of "inordinate delay, adhocism, randomness and unjustified discretion" on part of the labour department in disposing of applications made by the firms for these exemptions, officials said.

The LG has ordered that such applications are disposed of within a strict timeline to foster an investor and business-friendly environment in Delhi.

Starting next week, the 300-plus establishments will be able to operate on a 24X7 basis in the national capital, they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi government

First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 14:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.