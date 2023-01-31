JUST IN
Expecting slowdown in Indian economy to 6.1% in 2023 from 6.8% in 2022: IMF
India, China likely to drive half of 2023 global growth, says IMF
India economic survey likely to peg 2023-24 growth at 6-6.8%: Experts
More than 50 million citizens subscribe to Atal Pension Yojana: PFRDA
Trai calls for overhaul of entertainment apps, tech convergence norms
Budget's focus will be on promoting exports, millets, employment: Khattar
Developed world hasn't acted on 2009 climate pledge: G-20 Sherpa Kant
Pvt broadcasters to undertake public service broadcasting for 30 mins daily
Fertiliser subsidy: X factors that could sway a ballooning bill either way
Return to OPS triggers NPS subscriber dip in states, shows NSO data
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Expecting slowdown in Indian economy to 6.1% in 2023 from 6.8% in 2022: IMF
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Top headlines: India,China to drive 2023 growth, PLI scheme to be extended

Business Standard brings you the latest headlines at this hour

Topics
Budget 2023 | PLI scheme | IMF

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

India, China likely to drive half of 2023 global growth, says IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said India and China will account for half of the global economic growth in 2023, as the multilateral agency retained its growth forecast for Asia’s third-largest economy for 2023-24 (FY24). Read more

Economic survey likely to peg 2023-24 growth at slowest in 3-yrs: Report

India's annual pre-budget economic survey is likely to peg GDP growth at 6-6.8 per cent for 2023-24, according to a source.

The government survey is likely to say that growth is seen at 6.5 per cent for 2023-24 under the baseline scenario, the person said, declining to be named as the matter was confidential. This would be the slowest in three years. Nominal growth is likely to be forecast at 11 per cent for 2023-24, the source added. Read more

Construction & infra firms among biggest wealth destroyers in past 20 years

Companies in the construction and infrastructure sector have been among the biggest underperformers and wealth destroyers in the stock market in the past 20 years. The sector has also seen a wave of corporate failures and bankruptcies, making it tough for retail or non-promoter shareholders to make money on their investments. Read more

Budget expectation: PLI scheme might be extended to other industries

As part of the government’s showcase scheme to make India atmanirbhar or self-reliant, in manufacturing, it has allocated $23.5 billion for Production Linked Incentives (PLIs) to be disbursed over the next 3-5 years. Read more

SC refuses to entertain JKC plea on Jet Airways employees' dues

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s (NCLAT’s) order directing the Jalan-Kalrock consortium, the successful bidder for Jet Airways, to pay provident fund and gratuity dues to the former employees of the debt-laden airline. Read more

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Budget 2023

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 08:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.