JUST IN
Direct tax mop-up to exceed budget target by 25-30 pc: CBDT chief
Govt likely to release new draft of data protection bill for public comment
Indian Air Force procures electric vehicles to reduce carbon footprint
Future strategy must be to prioritise energy-efficient infrastructure: Puri
Tell Centre to help speed up eco-sensitive zone proceedings: CM to MPs
India has potential to produce sustainable aviation fuel: IATA executive
Centre directs multi-system operators to get registered by Nov 25
States debt cost falls 12 bps to 7.67% on receding appetite from issuers
Next round of India-UK trade agreement talks in coming months: Com ministry
5.8 million metric tonne paddy procured, says Haryana Dy CM Chautala
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Direct tax mop-up to exceed budget target by 25-30 pc: CBDT chief
Business Standard

Union Agriculture Minister inaugurates M&M's Farm Machinery Plant in MP

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday inaugurated the first greenfield farm machinery plant of Mahindra & Mahindra at Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh

Topics
Agriculture | M&M

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday inaugurated the first greenfield farm machinery plant of Mahindra & Mahindra at Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh.

According to an official statement, the minister said that the India has reached a point where the world looks at us with hopeful eyes.

The minister emphasised on being fully equipped with technology for the country's development.

Tomar said the mechanisation and technology are very much needed today.

Tomar stressed on the need to increase production-productivity in order to meet the domestic requirement as well as other countries.

The minister also spoke about the challenge of climate change.

Tomar said the trend of testing quality has been increasing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Agriculture

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 23:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.