Union Agriculture Minister inaugurates M&M's Farm Machinery Plant in MP

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday inaugurated the first greenfield farm machinery plant of Mahindra & Mahindra at Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh.

According to an official statement, the minister said that the India has reached a point where the world looks at us with hopeful eyes.

The minister emphasised on being fully equipped with technology for the country's development.

Tomar said the mechanisation and technology are very much needed today.

Tomar stressed on the need to increase production-productivity in order to meet the domestic requirement as well as other countries.

The minister also spoke about the challenge of climate change.

Tomar said the trend of testing quality has been increasing.

