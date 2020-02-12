Top 10 business headlines: Trade focus during Trump visit, FM sees growth

-
Top headlines of the day: AAP set for stunning victory in Delhi election
President Trump injured national security by abusing power: US House
Lower duties for agri goods on cards as US confirms Donald Trump visit
Letter to BS: Donald Trump may become third US president to be impeached
Top 10 biz headlines: Telcos to hike tariffs, Budget 2020, and more
Budget proposal on remittances abroad triggers fears of double taxation
The Budget proposal to impose a new tax on remitting money abroad has triggered fears of double taxation. In the Union Budget 2020, the government proposed that banks that received Rs 7 lakh and above from a person for remitting money overseas under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) or from the seller of a tour package would debit 5 per cent of the remitted amount as tax.
Economy showing signs of revival, green shoots visible: FM Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday that the economy was showing signs of coming out of a deep slowdown and that “green shoots” were visible in some sectors. In replies to the Budget discussion in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman also said the Modi government would not repeat the “mistakes” of the Manmohan Singh regime in the aftermath of the 2008-09 slowdown.
Lower duties for agri goods on cards during Trump’s India visit
As White House confirms US President Donald Trump’s two-day maiden visit to India starting February 24, spotlight will be on soothing fractured trade ties with the country’s largest export destination. A short release made by the White House late on Monday night said Trump will visit Ahmedabad and along with his wife Melania, apart from New Delhi. Ahmedabad made the cut due to the city being Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state and playing “an important role in Mahatma Gandhi’s life and the Indian independence movement”.
Delhi poll results are polarising despite AAP win
The Aam Aadmi Party's huge victory in the Delhi Assembly elections is being seen as a setback to the BJP. That the electorate of Delhi refused to get swayed by the saffron party's virulent anti-Muslim tirade is in itself commendable. However, the fact remains that despite its remarkable achievements in delivering a host of services, the AAP could not prevent the BJP from registering a growth in its vote share.
MakeMyTrip founder steps down as group CEO
Online travel agency MakeMyTrip’s founder Deep Kalra has stepped down as group chief executive officer (CEO) of the Gurugram-based company, and will be succeeded by co-founder and India CEO Rajesh Magow. MakeMyTrip is listed on the Nasdaq.
ITC is first to hike cigarette prices post budget
Following the hike in the National Calamity Contingency Duty (NCCD) announced in the Union Budget this year, market leader ITC increased cigarette prices by 10-20 per cent across some of its brands in all of its markets. A rise in NCCD escalates taxes on cigarettes. Manufacturers have the option to either pass it on the consumer or absorb it.
Titan acqui-hires HUG Innovations
Watches and jewellery maker Titan has acqui-hired a Hyderabad-based start-up HUG Innovations with an aim to build all its technology expertise in-house. This is the first ever acqui-hire by the Bengaluru-headquartered firm which aims to position itself as the leading smart wearables player in the country.
Sick' pharma PSU offers to step in to reduce China drug dependence
As the Indian government scouts for options to deal with any potential scarcity because of the coronavirus outbreak in China, the country's oldest public sector pharma company, Hindustan Antibiotics (HAL), has submitted a proposal to the government to reduce dependence on China for fermentation-based bulk drugs, it is learnt.
Sebi shelves new upfront margin plan
India’s capital markets regulator and stock exchanges have put on hold a proposal that would have required traders to pay the entire initial margins before executing even intraday trades, a move brokers said would have hit transaction volumes and made business unviable for many D-Street intermediaries. So, instead of its earlier proposal, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) could now allow brokers to part-finance their clients’ initial margin requirements, Economic Times reported citing sources.
Brookfield becomes largest private investor in India
Canadian alternative asset manager Brookfield Asset Management trumped US private equity firm Blackstone to emerge as the largest private capital investor in India in 2019, lifted by deals with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). Investments by Brookfield totalled nearly $6.28 billion last year across private equity and real estate, far outpacing the $2.38 billion in investments by Blackstone, according to deals tracker Venture Intelligence, reported Mint.
