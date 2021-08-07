Tourism has highest job creating potential across sectors: G Kishan Reddy

-
Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), G Kishan Reddy on Friday said tourism has one of the highest job-creating potentials across all sectors.
Speaking at the E-Conclave- Resilience and The Road to Recovery, the minister stated, "Tourism has always been a strong driver for economic growth in the country. In 2019, the industry contributed USD 194 billion to the Indian economy and created about 40 million jobs, which is 8 per cent of its total employment."
Reddy said that tourism is not just about attractive destinations and leisure activities, but has emerged as one of the fundamental pillars of economic development and has one of the highest job-creating potentials across all sectors. "For Rs 10 lakh of investment, tourism can provide 78 jobs, as compared to 45 jobs in the manufacturing sector," Reddy stated.
The minister also said that the tourism industry has a unique impact on a country as it not only acts as a massive growth engine but also enhances the soft power of a nation.
Further, he said that the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown unprecedented challenges upon the tourism industry, hence there is a need to innovate and rethink the travel, tourism and hospitality sector.
Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making a clarion call to all Indians to promote domestic tourism, Reddy said, "PM Modi had urged all Indians to visit 15 destinations within India by 2022. This would develop the tourism sector within our country."
Listing the slew of measures the Ministry of Tourism took to boost tourism and encourage investment, Reddy said, "The Ministry is constantly interacting with the experts and stakeholders to re-energise the sector and address the challenges being faced."
He also lauded the efforts of the ministry for its initiative of "Dekho Apna Desh" during the lockdown and said that it has kept the spirit of tourism alive.
