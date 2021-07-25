PM set target to provide drinking water to all household: Amit Shah

-
ALSO READ
Home Minister Amit Shah likely to visit Gujarat on June 20-21: Report
Amit Shah inaugurates PSA oxygen plant at Covid-19 hospital in Gujarat
Assembly polls: Amit Shah to hold 4 roadshows in West Bengal on Wednesday
Amit Shah summoned by special court in defamation case filed by TMC MP
Home Minister Amit Shah on 2-day visit to poll-bound West Bengal, Assam
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the target of providing pure drinking water to every household in the country before the completion of 75 years of Independence.
Shah said that Modi has set the target of providing pure drinking water to every household in Meghalaya on the occasion of 50 years of the northeastern state. "If the source of water is not pure then people will not be healthy," the Home Minister said after inaugurating the Greater Sohra Water Project on the second day of his two-day visit to Meghalaya.
The Rs 25 crore project was jointly launched by the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and the Government of Meghalaya under the North-East Special Infrastructure Scheme to provide pure drinking water through taps to every household of the mountainous state.
Shah said that there is an ambitious programme to provide drinking water to 2,80,000 families in the state of Meghalaya, which is clubbed into 1,874 small projects. He said that the task of delivering such an ambitious project in this remote area is extremely important and challenging. The Union Home Minister later garlanded the statue of Swami Vivekananda at Ramakrishna Mission in Sohra and participated in the prayers programme.
Union Minister for DoNER G. Kishen Reddy, Minister of State for Science and Technology and Department of Space Jitendra Singh, Minister of State, DoNER, B.L. Verma, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma among others also accompanied Shah.
--IANS
sc/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU