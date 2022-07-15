Trade deficit widens to record $26.18 bn amid rise in imports of items

-
-
Trade deficit was higher than anticipated in June, as it widened to a record high of $26.18 billion amid a rise in imports of items, such as crude oil, gold and coal. Imports jumped 57.55 per cent to a record $66.31 billion.
Even as exports grew 23.52 per cent year-on-year to $40.13 billion in June, economists expect a slowdown in exports due to the weak outlook for the global economy.
